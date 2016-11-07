U.S. Election 2016 Latinos could swing the vote in Florida Add to ...
Video: Latinos could swing the vote in Florida
Nov. 07 2016
Unprecedented Latino voter turnout in the battleground state of Florida could play a vital role in deciding the next U.S. president -- but it's too early to say for which candidate. Gavino Garay reports.
