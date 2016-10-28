LCBO LCBO expects to lose 20% market share to wine-selling grocers Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: LCBO expects to lose 20% market share to wine-selling grocers
Oct. 28 2016
Dozens of Ontario grocery stores are now allowed to stock wine on their shelves. BNN's Paige Ellis speaks with George Soleas, CEO of the LCBO, about the government decision and its impact on the competitive landscape. He says the crown corporation expects to lose about 20 per cent market share to grocers, but is innovating to stay competitive.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Dozens of Ontario grocery stores are now allowed to stock wine on their shelves. BNN's Paige Ellis speaks with George Soleas, CEO of the LCBO, about the government decision and its impact on the competitive landscape. He says the crown corporation expects to lose about 20 per cent market share to grocers, but is innovating to stay competitive.