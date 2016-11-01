POLITICS Liberals announce $32 billion in new infrastructure spending Add to ...
Video: Liberals announce $32 billion in new infrastructure spending
Nov. 01 2016
The finance minister says the government will spend $81 billion over 11 years on infrastructure. Bill Morneau announced Tuesday that part of the money will form a new infrastructure bank, lending private and public cash to cities and provinces.
