Mosul Iraqi forces enter Mosul, capture TV station Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Iraqi forces enter Mosul, capture TV station
Nov. 01 2016
The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service reportedly enters the state television station in Mosul as part of its offensive against Islamic State. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service reportedly enters the state television station in Mosul as part of its offensive against Islamic State. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.