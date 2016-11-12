Man shot during anti-Trump protest in Portland Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Man shot during anti-Trump protest in Portland
Nov. 12 2016
One person was shot and wounded in Portland, Oregon as protests continue across the country against the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
One person was shot and wounded in Portland, Oregon as protests continue across the country against the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.