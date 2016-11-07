Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters |
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, singer Bruce Springsteen, Chelsea and Bill Clinton, along with tens of thousands of supporters, campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia in what is her second-to-last campaign event before Election Day.

