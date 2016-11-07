U.S. Election 2016 Massive Clinton rally with Bruce Springsteen held in Philadelphia Add to ...
Video: Massive Clinton rally with Bruce Springsteen held in Philadelphia
Nov. 07 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, singer Bruce Springsteen, Chelsea and Bill Clinton, along with tens of thousands of supporters, campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia in what is her second-to-last campaign event before Election Day.
