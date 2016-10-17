Massive push to reclaim Mosul from Islamic State Add to ...
Massive push to reclaim Mosul from Islamic State
Oct. 17 2016
Columns of Iraqi and Kurdish forces backed by U.S.-led airstrikes slowly advanced on Mosul from several directions on Monday, launching a long-awaited operation to retake Iraq's second largest city from the Islamic State group.
