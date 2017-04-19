McDonald's worker spotted Facebook shooting suspect: owner Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Associated Press | Apr. 19 2017 Show Description The owner of an Erie, Pennsylvania McDonald's says an employee spotted Steve Stephens when he came through the restaurant drive-thru. Stevens, who gunned down a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook, later killed himself. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print