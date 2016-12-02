Aviation Meet the pilot representing Canada in a vintage air rally Add to ...
Video: Meet the pilot representing Canada in a vintage air rally
Dec. 02 2016
Pedro Langdon’s aircraft dates from the 1920s. He’s the pilot representing Canada in a vintage air rally where national teams fly their old birds from Crete to Cape Town, travelling the length of Africa in the process.
Show Description
