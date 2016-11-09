U.S. Election 2016 Melania Trump's Slovenian hometown excited about their 'First Lady' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Melania Trump's Slovenian hometown excited about their 'First Lady'
Nov. 09 2016
People in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica look forward to seeing a Slovenian First Lady in the U.S. and say the former model always appeared destined for big things. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
People in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica look forward to seeing a Slovenian First Lady in the U.S. and say the former model always appeared destined for big things. Mana Rabiee reports.