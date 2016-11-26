In Miami, exiles are celebrating the death of Fidel Castro Add to ...
Video: In Miami, exiles are celebrating the death of Fidel Castro
Nov. 26 2016
Cuban-Americans in Miami celebrate the death of Fidel Castro who some saw as a ruthless tyrant, as the city's mayor explains their reactions by saying Castro "attacked and killed" their relatives.
