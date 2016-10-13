Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump Add to ...
Video: Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump
Oct. 13 2016
At a rally for Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire on Thursday, First Lady Michelle Obama took aim at Republican Donald Trump and the lewd comments he made about women in the incendiary 2005 videotape that surfaced last week. .
Reuters |
