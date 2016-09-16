Michelle Obama hits campaign trail for Clinton Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Michelle Obama hits campaign trail for Clinton
Sep. 16 2016
Michelle Obama says President Barack Obama has responded to those who question whether he was born in the United States by "going high when they go low." (Sept. 16)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Michelle Obama says President Barack Obama has responded to those who question whether he was born in the United States by "going high when they go low." (Sept. 16)