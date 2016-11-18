Greece Bombs set off amid rising tensions at overcrowded migrant camp Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Bombs set off amid rising tensions at overcrowded migrant camp
Nov. 18 2016
Migrants at a camp on the Greek island of Chios have been attacked with petrol bombs on two consecutive nights by suspected right-wing extremists. Authorities say the extremists are trying to drive the migrants off the island. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Migrants at a camp on the Greek island of Chios have been attacked with petrol bombs on two consecutive nights by suspected right-wing extremists. Authorities say the extremists are trying to drive the migrants off the island. Mana Rabiee reports.