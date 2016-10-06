Minister says changes coming after Mountie's harassment complaint Add to ...
Video: Minister says changes coming after Mountie's harassment complaint
Oct. 06 2016
The federal labour minister says "we'll see changes" after an email from a female Mountie criticized the RCMP's handling of sexual harassment claims. MaryAnn Mihychuk says cultural change is needed, which is "never easy."
