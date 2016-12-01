Monsef takes heat for reaction to electoral committee report Add to ...
Dec. 01 2016
Opposition MPs are blasting the Liberals over their reaction to a committee's report on electoral reform. Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose called Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef's criticisms "a disgrace."
