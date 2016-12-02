Iraq Mosul villages liberated, but land mines still pose massive risk Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Mosul villages liberated, but land mines still pose massive risk
Dec. 02 2016
Thousands of Iraqis, desperate to return home to their villages, are under threat of land mines and booby traps left behind by Islamic State fighters although many say that despite the danger, they are determined to resume their old lives. Nathan Frandino reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Thousands of Iraqis, desperate to return home to their villages, are under threat of land mines and booby traps left behind by Islamic State fighters although many say that despite the danger, they are determined to resume their old lives. Nathan Frandino reports.