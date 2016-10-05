Mulcair says Canadians 'suspicious' of Liberal climate plan Add to ...
Video: Mulcair says Canadians 'suspicious' of Liberal climate plan
Oct. 05 2016
NDP Leader Tom Mulcair is criticizing the Liberals' approach to fighting climate change, as debate over the Paris accord continues. Mulcair says the government has "no plan" to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
