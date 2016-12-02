Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Energy Dakota Access Pipeline protesters prepare themselves for cold winter Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
AP Video |
Show Description
The hundreds of protesters fighting the Dakota Access pipeline have shrugged off heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures. But if they defy next week’s government deadline to abandon the camp, they know the real deep freeze lies ahead.

Articles Related to this Story

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news