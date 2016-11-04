New York City police officer reportedly killed in Bronx shooting Add to ...
Video: New York City police officer reportedly killed in Bronx shooting
Nov. 04 2016
A New York City police officer was fatally shot and another one wounded while investigating a report of a robbery in the Bronx before the shooter was killed in an exchange of gunfire, according to authorities and local media
Reuters |
