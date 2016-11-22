Crime Robbers in New York steal $300,000 worth of watches Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Robbers in New York steal $300,000 worth of watches
Nov. 22 2016
New York City police are looking for two suspects who got away with more than $300,000 in high-end watches after robbing a jewelry store in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
New York City police are looking for two suspects who got away with more than $300,000 in high-end watches after robbing a jewelry store in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Mana Rabiee reports.