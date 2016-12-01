New York Thousands on hand as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree unveiled Add to ...
Video: Thousands on hand as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree unveiled
Dec. 01 2016
Thousands of rain-drenched revelers gathered in midtown Manhattan Wednesday night to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. The 94-foot tall Norway spruce has 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs.
