New Zealand Video: Earthquake repair bill could cost billions Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Earthquake repair bill could cost billions
Nov. 15 2016
Helicopters have started evacuating parts of New Zealand, a day after a powerful earthquake killed two people and triggered massive landslides cutting off the town of Kaikoura. As Eve Johnson reports, the cost of repairs has been put in the billions.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Helicopters have started evacuating parts of New Zealand, a day after a powerful earthquake killed two people and triggered massive landslides cutting off the town of Kaikoura. As Eve Johnson reports, the cost of repairs has been put in the billions.