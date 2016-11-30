Iraq Over 600,000 without water as battle for Mosul continues Add to ...
Video: Over 600,000 without water as battle for Mosul continues
Nov. 30 2016
Hundreds of thousands of Mosul residents are left without food or water as fighting rages in the Islamic State stronghold. Gavino Garay reports.
Reuters |
