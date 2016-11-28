Politics Kim Jong Un sends condolences after Fidel Castro's death Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Kim Jong Un sends condolences after Fidel Castro's death
Nov. 28 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter offering condolences over the passing of Cuba's former revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, the North's state media says.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter offering condolences over the passing of Cuba's former revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, the North's state media says.