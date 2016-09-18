New York City mayor: 'No early evidence' of terror link in blast Add to ...
Video: New York City mayor: 'No early evidence' of terror link in blast
Sep. 18 2016
New York's mayor says an explosion in the Chelsea district of New York City was a deliberate act but there's no immediate evidence of terrorism. Paul Chapman reports.
