New York seeks up to $35-million for Trump security costs Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: New York seeks up to $35-million for Trump security costs
Dec. 05 2016
New York City is asking the U.S. government for up to $35-million to cover security costs related to president-elect Donald Trump
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
New York City is asking the U.S. government for up to $35-million to cover security costs related to president-elect Donald Trump