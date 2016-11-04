u.s. election 2016 Obama chastises Clinton backers who react to protester supporting Trump Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Obama chastises Clinton backers who react to protester supporting Trump
Nov. 04 2016
President Obama chastised supporters at a Hillary Clinton rally in North Carolina who turned on a protester supporting Donald Trump. Obama told the booing crowd to sit down and be quiet and warning if they lose focus, they'll be in trouble on Election Day. (Nov. 4)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
President Obama chastised supporters at a Hillary Clinton rally in North Carolina who turned on a protester supporting Donald Trump. Obama told the booing crowd to sit down and be quiet and warning if they lose focus, they'll be in trouble on Election Day. (Nov. 4)