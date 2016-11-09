U.S. Election 2016 Obama: 'I could not be prouder' of Hillary Clinton Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Obama: 'I could not be prouder' of Hillary Clinton
Nov. 09 2016
President Barack Obama said during a speech at the White House that despite losing to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign inspired many, especially young women, nationwide. He referred to the role of President as a 'relay runner... by the time you hand (the baton) off, hopefully you're a little further ahead'
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
President Barack Obama said during a speech at the White House that despite losing to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign inspired many, especially young women, nationwide. He referred to the role of President as a 'relay runner... by the time you hand (the baton) off, hopefully you're a little further ahead'