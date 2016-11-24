White House Barack Obama issues final Thanksgiving wishes as president Add to ...
Video: Barack Obama issues final Thanksgiving wishes as president
Nov. 24 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama wishes Americans a happy Thanksgiving for the last time as the U.S. head of state, telling the country "our best days will always be ahead of us."
Reuters
