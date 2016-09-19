Obama jokes he's relieved the 'birther thing is over' Add to ...
Video: Obama jokes he's relieved the 'birther thing is over'
Sep. 19 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in Washington, D.C. says jokingly that issues like North Korea and Islamic State never weighed on his mind ‘like the validity of my birth certificate.’
