Obama smells self for sulphur, asserts he's not a demon
Obama smells self for sulphur, asserts he's not a demon
Oct. 12 2016
Playfully making a point at a rally in Greensboro, N.C., President Barack Obama stopped to smell his hand to confirm he did not smell like sulphur, following claims by a radio host that he was a demon and smelled like one
