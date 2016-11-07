U.S. Election 2016 Obama says Trump's conduct OK elsewhere, not in U.S. Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Obama says Trump's conduct OK elsewhere, not in U.S.
Nov. 07 2016
President Barack Obama says Donald Trump's conduct might be acceptable in other countries - but not in the United States. Obama is railing against Trump during a rally in Durham, New Hampshire.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
President Barack Obama says Donald Trump's conduct might be acceptable in other countries - but not in the United States. Obama is railing against Trump during a rally in Durham, New Hampshire.