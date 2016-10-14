Obama shuts down Trump supporters at rally for Clinton Add to ...
Video: Obama shuts down Trump supporters at rally for Clinton
Oct. 14 2016
President Barack Obama was interrupted briefly by a pro-Trump protester shouting about Bill Clinton and rape allegations. Obama suggested the protester may have been paid to be at the rally
