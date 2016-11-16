Greece Obama: Donald Trump and I 'Could not be more different' Add to ...
Video: Obama: Donald Trump and I 'Could not be more different'
Nov. 16 2016
Speaking in Athens, President Barack Obama says he and President-elect Donald Trump "could not be more different." But he says American democracy is bigger than any one person.
