Obama: Trump would put 'republic at risk'
Obama: Trump would put 'republic at risk'
Nov. 02 2016
President Barack Obama is unloading on Donald Trump in battleground North Carolina and is suggesting to voters there that "the republic is at risk" if the GOP nominee makes it to the White House. (Nov. 2)
