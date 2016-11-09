U.S. Election 2016 Obama urges unity after election, says 'we're all Americans first" Add to ...
Video: Obama urges unity after election, says 'we're all Americans first'
Nov. 09 2016
President Barack Obama urged the country to embrace a sense of unity, inclusion and respect for each other in the days following the presidential election.
