O'Leary quits Tory leadership race and taps Bernier as 'the man' to win The Globe and Mail | Apr. 27 2017 Kevin O'Leary is throwing his support behind Maxime Bernier after leaving the Conservative leadership race Wednesday. O'Leary says his difficulty making gains in Quebec would make it hard to lead the Tories to an election win in 2019.