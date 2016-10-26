On the ground with Downtown Eastside firefighters battling opioid overdoses Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: On the ground with Downtown Eastside firefighters battling opioid overdoses
Oct. 26 2016
As opioid-related drug overdoses climb in B.C., firefighters are increasingly the first people to get the call to help. Here are the firefighters of Vancouver's Fire Hall No. 2 in action
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
As opioid-related drug overdoses climb in B.C., firefighters are increasingly the first people to get the call to help. Here are the firefighters of Vancouver's Fire Hall No. 2 in action