A look at the latest unrest in Charlotte Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: A look at the latest unrest in Charlotte
Sep. 22 2016
A least one person was gravely wounded in a second night of unrest in Charlotte, following the fatal police shooting of a black man by police
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A least one person was gravely wounded in a second night of unrest in Charlotte, following the fatal police shooting of a black man by police