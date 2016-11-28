Ohio Ohio State University officials: Suspect rammed car, cut students Add to ...
Nov. 28 2016
Ohio State police say the attacker on campus purposely drove over a curb and into pedestrians and then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people with a butcher knife. (Nov. 28)
