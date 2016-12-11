Over 100 killed in Nigeria church collapse Add to ...
Video: Over 100 killed in Nigeria church collapse
Dec. 11 2016
Reports from Nigeria suggest a church collapse in the southeast killed over 100 people during a service that included government officials, as authorities arrest the local contractor
Reuters |
