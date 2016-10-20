Warning: Graphic content: Philippine police van runs over protesters Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Warning: Graphic content: Philippine police van runs over protesters Oct. 20 2016 A demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Manila against the presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines turns violent EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video Reuters | Oct. 20 2016 Show Description A demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Manila against the presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines turns violent