Video: Trudeau pipeline deals 'betrayed' trust of Canadians: Mulcair
Nov. 30 2016
The approval of two pipelines received mixed reactions Tuesday. NDP Leader Tom Mulcair says Justin Trudeau has "betrayed" B.C. residents but Alberta Premier Rachel Notley praised the prime minister for his "extraordinary leadership."
