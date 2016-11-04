France Police clear Paris migrant camp Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Police clear Paris migrant camp
Nov. 04 2016
French police evacuated thousands of migrants on Friday from a camp in northeast Paris that doubled in size after the closure last week of the "Jungle" camp in Calais. Nathan Frandino reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
French police evacuated thousands of migrants on Friday from a camp in northeast Paris that doubled in size after the closure last week of the "Jungle" camp in Calais. Nathan Frandino reports.