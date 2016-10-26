LA police investigate vandalism to Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: LA police investigate vandalism to Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star Oct. 26 2016 Los Angeles police are investigating a pre-dawn attack that destroyed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Oct. 26) EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video AP Video | Oct. 26 2016 Show Description Los Angeles police are investigating a pre-dawn attack that destroyed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Oct. 26)