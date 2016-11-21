Religion Pope Francis allows all priests to forgive abortions Add to ...
Video: Pope Francis allows all priests to forgive abortions
Nov. 21 2016
Pope Francis has extended to all Roman Catholic priests the power to forgive abortion, a right previously reserved for bishops or special confessors, saying "there is no sin that God's mercy cannot reach and wipe away when it finds a repentant heart". Mana Rabiee reports.
