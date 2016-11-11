United States Mayor of Portland says violent Trump protest the work of "anarchists" Add to ...
Video: Mayor of Portland says violent Trump protest the work of 'anarchists'
Nov. 11 2016
Officials in Portland, Oregon call for peaceful demonstrations in the "spirit of Portland" after a night of violent anti-Trump demonstrations led to dozens of arrests.
Reuters
