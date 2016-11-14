Europe Punches thrown in Ukrainian parliament as MPs get personal Add to ...
Video: Punches thrown in Ukrainian parliament as MPs get personal
Nov. 14 2016
Two Ukrainian lawmakers get involved in a fistfight after one accuses the other of having ties to Russia.
Reuters |
