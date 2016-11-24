Europe Vladimir Putin balks at EU parliament move against Russian propaganda Add to ...
Video: Vladimir Putin balks at EU parliament move against Russian propaganda
Nov. 24 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Europe is trying to silence dissenting opinions after the European Parliament called on the EU to do more to counter Russian "disinformation." Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
